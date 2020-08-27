World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is coming on October 27

The upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion made an appearance during Gamescom's Opening Night Live stream with some big news: It'll be out on October 27.

Shadowlands sounds like a lovely place: Blizzard describes it as "a realm of infinite afterlives ... where mortal souls go to reckon with their pasts, discover new purpose... or suffer an eternity of torment." Sounds like a good time!

The expansion will see some major shakeups to the world of Azeroth, including max level changes and an all new realm to adventure in, and the usual array of more loot, faction reputation to grind, and an all new feature where you buddy up with famous dead people from Warcraft's past to gain new abilities and passive buffs.

Worldwide launch times for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands can be seen on the map below. To find out more, hit up worldofwarcraft.com.