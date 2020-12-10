Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is making a Star Wars: Rogue Squadron film

Disney announced today that the next Star Wars film is Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, directed by Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins. "This story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing high-speed thrill ride," said Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy on a Disney Investor Day livestream.

Kennedy added that "The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by Star Wars fans, and will move us into a future era of the galaxy. Rogue Squadron will be released in theaters Christmas of 2023."

The announcement is, of course, light on details, and it's just one of many Star Wars projects announced today, including dedicated series for Lando Calrissian (no word on whether Donald Glover is back) and Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson. But Rogue Squadron is the only one that has obvious roots in Star Wars videogames and the old '90s EU novels, which starred the films' Wedge Antilles along with a whole host of original characters.

Those pilots may not show up in Patty Jenkins' film, though, going off Kennedy's description. If it's set in "a future era of the galaxy," that sounds like it'll be post-Rise of Skywalker, meaning the games and books may only be serving as (very) loose inspiration.