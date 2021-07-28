Where to plant wiretaps in Fortnite

The latest batch of legendary Fortnite challenges are here, and this week, Epic is... asking you to commit a felony? Oh, ok, they want you to place wiretaps in different locations around the Fortnite map.

You'll need to place three wiretaps in different locations, though some have multiple spots you can place wiretaps. We've gone with the easiest route for you, so you should ideally be able to complete this challenge quickly.

Completing this challenge will also significantly boost your XP, helping you collect everything from the season 7 battle pass. Other recent challenges include how to mark an alien egg, and where to collect records.

Read on for our full guide, or watch our video below.

Wiretap locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Wiretap location 1: At the IO base south of the center of the map, the wiretap can be found at the radio tower (not the satellite dish) in the corner. Check the picture below for where we've marked it in red.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Wiretap location 2: Southeast of Catty Corner, at the large bunker door. The wiretap itself is just off to the side by the stairs.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Wiretap location 3: In Lazy Lake, the southeast side of town in a corner by the respawn van.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've interacted with all three wiretap locations, you'll be awarded 30,000 XP. Easy enough once you know where to look, and should hopefully snag you some more battle pass stars to spend.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides page for more challenge walkthroughs, alien artifact locations, and where to get a plasma cannon.