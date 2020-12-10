Win the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition over on the PC Gamer forum

The future has arrived with the release of Cyberpunk 2077! Despite everyone having upgrades on the brain (literally), we unfortunately, can’t hook you up with your choice of cybernetic implant.



However, we’ve still got a pretty impressive grand prize. We've partnered with GOG.com to bring you the ultimate tech upgrade: the Collector’s Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, including:

25cm/ 10in statue depicting the protagonist in action

Collector’s steelbook

Hardcover art book

Quadra V-Tech metal keychain

Digital extras such as the original score, sourcebook

And more!

There's only one grand prize, but three runners up will be getting a Cyberpunk 2077 t-shirt and winter beanie. Head over to this thread for more information on how you can enter.

You can play your way to heroism, villainy, or just explore a dystopian future that thrives on moral ambiguity. However you take on Cyberpunk 2077, a Collector’s Edition is only going to make it sweeter.

While you’re at it, let us know what your own first impressions are. What are you seeing? What’s fascinating to you? What’s surprised you? The PC Gamer forum is the place to discuss all that and more with an engaged community of gamers!

CD PROJEKT RED and GOG are sister companies. When you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG.COM, 100% of your money goes to CD PROJEKT Group and supports their future projects.

