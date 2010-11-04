Win TF2 items in Poker Night at the Inventory

Poker Night at the Inventory is a poker game that pits the Heavy from TF2 against Penny Arcade's Tycho, Max from Sam & Max and Strong Bad from, well the Strong Bad games. As you win hands, you'll be able to unlock a series of exclusive items in Team Fortress 2. Read on for details of the new weapons and accessories on offer.

At various points, special rounds will commence in which characters will throw the special items into the pot, and you'll have to use all your wiles to win them and unlock the item. Here's a list of the items on offer:



"The Iron Curtain" weapon, for use by the Heavy in TF2.

Max's Lugermorph handgun for use by the Scout and the Engineer in TF2; and Max's Freelance Police badge wearable by any player in TF2.

Wrist watch from Penny Arcade's Tycho for the Spy in TF2.

Styling "Dangeresque" sunglasses anted in by Strong Bad, wearable by Demoman in TF2.

Preordering the game on Steam also unlocks a poker visor hat for the Heavy. The game will be out later this month, priced at $4.95, which probably works out cheaper than buying four items at the Mann Co store. Here are a few images of the items floating in a red haze. The Heavy's minigun looks particularly neat.