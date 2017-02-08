Win Sega's entire back catalogue at the PC Gamer Weekender

What’s an event without some prizes to go home with? Not an event at all, we’d wager. So it is that we’ve put our heads together with Sega and come back with this wonderful idea: scratch cards! No, not those dodgy ones you see people throwing money away on—free ones for early arrivals at the PC Gamer Weekender.

The first 2,000 players to arrive at the Weekender’s Sega Zone and play one of the games will be given a scratch card—each and every card contains a unique download code for at least one game from Sega on Steam. Games include the likes of classics such as Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio, but also contemporary greats such as Total War: Warhammer and Company of Heroes 2.

"But wait!" you cry, interrupting, "that’s not winning, that’s just giving away!" You’re right, that it is. But there is a chance to win and win big—10 of the 2,000 scratch cards will be 'golden ticket' winners, and those 10 cards will unlock Sega’s entire back catalogue on Steam.

That’s hundreds of pounds worth of games and hundreds of percent in cumulative scores over the years—and Binary Domain! God, Binary Domain’s a great game. You should buy Binary Domain even if you don’t win it.

The scratch card mania (not its official name) will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.