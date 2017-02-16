Win a Collector's Edition of Overwatch with Blizzard at the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender is almost upon us (this Saturday and Sunday!), and Blizzard will be joining us on the show floor.

As you may have spotted on the event map, Blizzard has 24 PCs set up to play Overwatch where players are encouraged to compete in a casual environment. All players will receive a special Overwatch wristband or lanyard which, simply by wearing, taking photos, and sharing on social media (tagging Blizzard and the PC Gamer Weekender in the process, of course) could win you a Collector's Edition copy of the team-based shooter.

And if you fancy kicking things up a notch, special matches will run each day at 3pm whereby two members of the PC Gamer team will play with five randomly selected attendees. The winning team will receive a Collector's Edition of Overwatch each.

More information on all of that and more will feature at the Overwatch booth for the duration of the PC Gamer Weekender. For more details about the event itself see the website, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.

We look forward to seeing you there!