Why Warframe's developer considers it a "rogue success story"

Warframe has been kicking around the top 20 most played games on Steam for a long time now, but despite that it still flies somewhat under the radar compared to the other games on the list. A passionate fan base combined with frequent updates from developer Digital Extremes means Warframe can maintain a comfortable level of success without ever really "breaking out." At a panel at PAX East this weekend (which had a Q&A longer than the actual announcements) it was abundantly clear that fans of Warframe are a ravenous bunch, and that the developers keep that in mind when designing updates for them. We caught up with Digital Extremes after the panel to discuss Warframe's success, its similarities to Destiny, and the new content announced at PAX.