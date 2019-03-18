What did you play last week?

It's been all about The Division 2 this week. Samuel Roberts has been pushing through the endgame for his review, Christopher Livingston has been going it alone, and Steven Messner has been racking up how it compares to Anthem. (The answer is: Favorably.) But we have found time for a few other games as well.

Chris had an advance look at Satisfactory, the sci-fi survival and crafting game from Coffee Stain Studios. He's been impressed by the animations and I think you will be too. Unless you hate spiders, because between building things there's some big ugly spiders to kill in Satisfactory.

Philippa Warr has some hidden object puzzle adventures to recommend, their jigsaw nature a perfect way to de-stress at the end of a stressful day. I definitely second the nod to Nightmares of the Deep, which has skeleton pirates in it. That is a definite plus.

James Davenport went back to Destiny 2 to check out the Season of the Drifter but found the grind to be, well, a bit of a grind. It's interesting how the ability to upgrade existing weapons so you don't have to constantly be switching to new ones has proved so hard to balance—whether you're infusing cores or socketing gems or crafting attachments it often feels like a faff.

Samuel Horti tried out an action-RPG called Pagan Online that has a few things marking it out from Diablo and the like, one of them being its WASD controls. I have vague memories of enjoying a game called Revenant from 1999 that did something similar, it's nice to see the idea coming back. It's also nice that Pagan Online is only online in the sense it has two-player co-op.

I played an action-RPG as well, the beta of Warhammer: Chaosbane, which owes a bit more to Diablo. It's fun so far though, with a solid grasp of the basics. But I've also gone back to Skyrim, both the original and the special edition, to check out the modding scene. SKSE has been updated for the special edition so that near-essential mods like SkyUI can now be added to it. I've had a fine time roaming around with new followers, trying out some quest mods I hadn't got around to like Moon and Star, which adds a dark elf settlement called Little Vivec and a questline that's basically a sequel to Morrowind.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you had a chance to try The Division 2? Has anyone broken their brain on Baba is You? Or have you been revisiting older games, with or without mods?