What did you play last week?

Andy Kelly played The Anything Gallery, a sort of explorable Google image search. You type in some words and it searches the internet for art to fill a 3D gallery that you can walk around in, stroking your chin and nodding and saying, "Hmm, yes, I enjoy the juxtaposition." If you want a real art gallery experience you could type in 'Magritte' but I'm sure you'd get some good results by feeding it the word 'Geralt' as well.

Joe Donnelly played GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist, and found a bit too much sneaking for his liking. Cayo Perico is the first heist that's playable solo (and it's also the one with the cameo by Dr. Dre, who I am obliged to mention so that nobody accuses me of forgetting about him), but Joe found that when he played it by himself the only way to get through was by abusing the stealth mechanics.

Fraser Brown played Airborne Kingdom, the city-builder where you build Cloud City. Or maybe Columbia from BioShock Infinite. Constructing a floating city is the easy part, because then you have to keep it in the air and not let it tilt or fall. As someone who made some ugly sprawling cities in SimCity, I'm excited to make one that crashes into a mountain.

Jeremy Peel played Call of Duty: Cold War, where he's putting in some teamwork to make the dream work. The way it rewards matches won and objectives held more than just having the most kills has made it easier to pay attention to the team game. It's nice to see Call of Duty learning lessons from its competitors on the cutting-edge of multiplayer metrics, like Team Fortress 2.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been feeling the need for Project Wingman, or sneaking about in El Hijo? Betraying your friends in A Game of Thrones: The Board Game - Digital Edition, or dressing like a goober in Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know!