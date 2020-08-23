What did you play last week?

Wes Fenlon has been playing his favorite Halo 3 mode, Rocket Race. Teams of two compete to hit checkpoints that spawn in random positions, one player driving a mongoose ATV and the other firing rockets from the back. What makes it interesting is that the vehicles are indestructible, so flipping one with a rocket is only ever an impediment. As Wes says, it's a mode that's still fun today.

Emma Matthews played the Marvel Avengers beta and was underwhelmed, to put it lightly. The demands of a typical live-service game, like balanced characters and a gear grind, seem incompatible with the needs of a superhero game. Thor shouldn't need to upgrade his hammer, and Hulk shouldn't be causing as much damage with a punch as everyone else. I don't remember HULK SMASH PUNY HUMAN REPEATEDLY TO REDUCE HEALTH BAR being a part of the comics or movies, and it's odd to see in a game.

James Davenport played Teenage Blob, a bundle of minigames structured like a punk album. James has been making videos like this for a while now, and I love how short and chill they are, in contrast to the loud and long videos that YouTube encourages. Even when he's recommending a punk game he's relaxed about it. Anyway, Teenage Blob sounds rad.

Christopher Livingston has been playing Kill it With Fire and trying not to destroy his house. This is a game about freeing your home from spider infestation with over-the-top weapons including a machine gun, dynamite, and a lot of fire, but you can also go low-tech like Chris does. Still, there's enough physics action that not trashing your pad is harder than you'd think.

Rachel Watts played the demo for Dap, a creepy game where you're a forest spirit. The woods are infected, and you have to rescue your fellow daps from whatever spookiness is blighting the place. It's got a real Princess Mononoke vibe, lush and adorable and spooky all at once.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been trying to see your house from here in Microsoft Flight Simulator, or hugging out the afterlife in Spiritfarer? Maybe you're dying and dying again in Mortal Shell? Maybe you're trying to figure out when the best time to give up on a game is? Let us know!