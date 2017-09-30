What are you playing this weekend?

Though I know I shouldn't, because I haven't finished the game, I've started digging into Divinity: Original Sin 2's mod tools. They're amazing. Right out of the gate, Larian has given us full accesses to a graphical design environment so we can make wholly new RPGs using the Divinity 2 engine. I know this is standard as far as Larian is concerned, but it's otherwise a rarity to get such unfettered access to a game's inner-workings.

The problem is that by learning the tools (here's how to set them up) I'm spoiling Original Sin 2 for myself, and may end up pulling back the curtain too far. If I can will myself away from the campaign and mod tools, I'll use this weekend to get back on the boat and continue teleporting people into fire. I'll just have to stop thinking about all the islands and mountain passes I could be designing.

I also hopped into in some custom Rocket League matches set up by PC Gamer Club member Julez, who had me up half the night playing basketball hockey with plungers and tornadoes—it's some of the most fun I've had in a multiplayer anything in a good while, PUBG included. Rocket League is such a gift, and if you haven't tried a private match with modifiers, I highly recommend it. Plus, we now have transparent goalposts!

I'll be spending more time in the Call of Duty: WWII beta as well, with the hope to have more impressions and criticism for you early next week. If you've been playing it, let us know your feelings on CoD's jaunt back in time in the comments—or tell us about whatever you've been playing lately, this weekend or otherwise. Anyone getting into Cuphead?