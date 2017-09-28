Rocket League is getting transparent goalposts and LAN support today

Rocket League's Autumn Update releases today at 3 pm Pacific, kicking off Competitive Season 6 and bringing major changes to car soccer. I'm particularly excited about the addition of transparent goalposts—finally, goaltenders will be able to see whether the ball (or puck) is about to drop on the goal line, or if it's bounding into the corner, rather than peeking out to find it already behind them. We are truly blessed.

Though if you were fond of non-standard arenas Wasteland and Starbase ARC, you'll only be able to access their original layouts in private matches come update time, as they've been converted to the standard arena shape in all other modes. "We see Rocket League as a digital sport," said Psyonix about the change in a recent post. "As such, we think standardization is important and necessary to provide a level playing field and foster consistent competition across all skill levels and events."

Speaking of private matches, this update also adds LAN play. Every multiplayer game should have LAN support, especially a competitive one like Rocket League, so it's better late than never.

Finally, the Autumn Update brings us "over 90" customization items, "player banners," and a new seasonal arena, Farmstead—check out a few golden screenshots of it below. This is just the motivation I needed to sink a hundred more hours into Rocket League, at least if I can pull myself away from Original Sin 2.