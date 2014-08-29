We're giving away three thousand Steam keys for 7 Days To Die - UPDATE: the keys have now been distributed

The weekend's nearly here, and that means taking a break from the stresses of the week, right? Wrong. For us, it means working through the weekend at PAX Prime 2014 in Seattle, scooping up interviews and stories over the next four days (keep an eye on our YouTube channel , too). For you, the weekend means terror, desperation and bludgeoning a man to death for his last can of beans.

To celebrate our PAX weekend and yours, we have three thousand Steam keys for the early access survival game 7 Days To Die , and we're giving them to you. In true survival style, it's first-come-first served, so fight your way down to the box below.

What is Seven Days To Die? Here's how the game's Steam page explains it:

"Building on survivalist and horror themes, players in 7 Days to Die can scavenge the abandoned cities of the buildable and destructable voxel world for supplies or explore the wilderness to gather raw materials to build their own tools, weapons, traps, fortifications and shelters. In coming updates these features will be expanded upon with even more depth and a wider variety of choices to survive the increasing dangers of the world. Play alone or with friends, run your own server or join others."

These are Steam keys we're giving out, so, should you secure one, add it into Steam's "Activate a Product on Steam" option and the game will be added to your account.