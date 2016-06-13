Watch the trailer for Survival, The Division's second expansion

Along with a reminder that The Division's Underground expansion is coming soon (June 28), Ubisoft also showed us a teaser for the second expansion they've got in the works:Survival.

"In it, you'll struggle to find meager supplies in New York and fight to survive in some of the most brutal weather conditions imaginable," said Julian Gerighty, Ubisoft's Creative Director. "It's a completely new way of playing the game."

How it's a new way of playing, exactly, Gerighty didn't elaborate, but we'll be able to find out "very soon".