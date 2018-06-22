Watch SpecialEffect's games industry PUBG livestream, donate to a good cause

Videogames charity SpecialEffect has partnered with PUBG Corp and Sega Europe to host the #ChickenForCharity PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds event. Live now through 6pm BST / 10am PST today, tune into the livestream via the SpecialEffect Twitch channel or the embed above.

Those competing include the likes of Sega, Crackdown 3 developer Sumo, Lego series developer TT Games, Endless Space studio Amplitude, Frostbite, Interior Night, Gears of War developer Splash Damage, Twitch, and fundraising platform JustGiving. The latter brings with it its new StreamRaiser software, which makes donating while streaming on Twitch easier than before.

Expect expert commentary from esports chaps The Simms, Talha and JohnPee along the way.

"It’s fantastic to see such an enthusiastic response to #ChickenForCharity from our friends across the games industry," says SpecialEffect's events coordinator Tom Donegan. "This is the first time we’ve given them an opportunity to go head-to-head doing what they do best—playing games!

"We’d like to thank SEGA Europe for their support in helping to make this happen and PUBG Corp for allowing us to use the phenomenal PUBG. We’re really grateful to everyone who has signed up to play and can’t wait to see who will be the ‘winner, winner’ at the end of the day."

Learn more about SpecialEffect on the charity's website. Here's a blurb from the site:

SpecialEffect are putting fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games. By using technology ranging from modified games controllers to eye-control, they’re finding a way for people to play to the very best of their abilities. But they’re not just doing it for fun. By levelling the playing field, they’re bringing families and friends together and having a profoundly positive impact on inclusion, confidence and rehabilitation.