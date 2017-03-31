Watch Elex showcase its dark uncompromising open world at the PC Gamer Weekender

First announced in mid-2015, Elex is the work of Piranha Bytes—the folk responsible for the Gothic and Risen role-playing games. Billed back then as an "Eclectic, Lavish, Exhilarating, Xenial open-world RPG" (see what they did there?), the sprawling science fantasy adventure has since filled its reactive world with quests, monsters, hostile robots and killable main story NPCs.

Elex starred at this year's PC Gamer Weekender, and Chris welcomed THQ Nordic to the studio to demonstrate where it's at today.

Enjoy: