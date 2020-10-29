Watch Dogs Legion's first hotfix is already live on console, PC players will have to wait

Watch Dogs Legion may have only just come out, but its first hotfix has already been released on consoles. PC players will have to hold out until Friday, October 30, for the patch, but then we aren't the ones having our Xbox Ones overheat and shut down thanks to a critical bug.
According to the Watch Dogs Legion team, the crashes some players are experiencing on PC are due to playing with an outdated version of Windows. "We recommend updating your OS to updates 1903 or 1909 at the minimum," they say, "and strongly suggest having the latest OS system version installed when running the game. "
Here are the full patch notes. This thread on the Ubisoft forums will be updated with exact times for the planned maintenance.
- Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving
- Made several improvements to PC performance
- Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs
- Fixed an issue that caused framerate drops to occur when characters walk through checkpoints
- Improved the framerate performance when driving
- Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC
- Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4
- Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console set to TURKISH, INDONESIAN, GREEK, ROMANIAN, HUNGARIAN, VIETNAMESE or THAI languages
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One