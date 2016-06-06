Popular

Watch Dogs 2 world premiere coming on Wednesday

The first official teaser is here.

Ubisoft has released what I'm pretty sure is the first official Watch Dogs 2 teaser, and more importantly, announced that the official world premiere will take place on June 8, almost a full week ahead of E3

The trailer itself doesn't reveal much, except that the man with the phone is far better with his thumbs than I am—I can barely make mine do what I want using both hands, when I'm looking directly at it. The real info will come at 6 pm CEST—that's noon ET, or 9 am PT—at watchdogs.com (where a clock is currently ticking down), presumably followed by a more significant infodump at E3. Stay tuned!
 

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
