Watch Dogs 2 will be free to own during Ubisoft's upcoming digital showcase

The Ubisoft Forward digital conference will take place this weekend, showcasing games including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Hyper Scape, and probably a few others. And even if you're not terribly interested in such things, it might be worth your time to tune in, because Ubi will also be giving away some free stuff, including the 2016 hackin' action game Watch Dogs 2.

The pre-show will begin at 10:30 am PT/1:30 pm ET on July 12, during which "the Ubisoft news team and friends" will be playing Trackmania, before rolling into the main show at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Anyone who logs in to Uplay between the end of the Trackmania session and the end of the main show will be able to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on their Ubisoft account, and will also be able to take a shot at trivia questions to win rewards for a variety of other Ubisoft games.

Ubisoft also dropped a new "line-up reveal" video today, which you can see up above, with clips from expected games and a couple of others, including The Crew and Trials Rising. One game absent from the trailer (unless I missed it, which is always a possibility) is Far Cry 6. Ubisoft hasn't officially announced a new Far Cry, but it's been a couple of years since the last one (Far Cry New Dawn was a spinoff, so I'm not counting it) and a rumor that it will feature Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito as the bad guy has recently been making the rounds, so I remain hopeful.

The Ubisoft Forward digital showcase will be livestreamed on Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer, which in case you hadn't heard will be closing on July 22—just 10 days after the Ubisoft stream. Full details are up at ubisoft.com.