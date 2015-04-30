Watch Dogs 2 appears to be in development

If I told you that Watch Dogs 2 is in development, you would likely respond, "Yes, and?" The original was pretty good, and Ubisoft was clearly committed to it as a major franchise from the outset. Even so, it hasn't actually announced that a sequel is in the works. And, to be clear, it still hasn't.

Nonetheless, it looks very much like it's happening, based on this Videogamer.com report, which noticed the LinkedIn profile of one Julien Risse, a senior gameplay designer at Ubisoft, whose credits include Watch Dogs, the Bad Blood DLC, and—this is the important bit—Watch Dogs 2. Risse has since updated his profile to remove the Watch Dogs 2 reference, but the screen capture tells the tale.

Ubisoft has made oblique references to Watch Dogs 2 in the past. In June 2014, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot suggested that the sequel might not feature Watch Dogs lead Aiden Pearce, and in September, Ubisoft Montreal Vice President Lionel Raynaud told CVG (via Polygon, since CVG no longer exists) that "fixing and refining what worked well [in Watch Dogs] is probably the way to go for Watch Dogs 2."

We've reached out to Ubisoft for comment, and will update if and when we receive a reply.