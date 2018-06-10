Watch demons play beer pong in seven-minute gameplay video for Afterparty

You can now watch a full seven minutes of gameplay for Afterparty, the next game from the creators of Oxenfree. The new video, above, shows the opening segments of the game, which sees two college friends try to escape hell by out-drinking Satan.

It's far less serious than Oxenfree, judging by the footage, with plenty of dark humour—"some evil nuns are dying in a bus crash tomorrow and I want this place spotless"—and a constant stream of quips from the characters you meet.

In the video, Milo and Lola are at their last college party when, somehow, they end up dead, and they're taken to hell. After a whistle-stop tour from a demonic taxi driver they're taken to a dive bar. We don't get to see them sit down to drink with Satan just yet—instead they play beer pong against a Pong Demon, which looks fun.

Oxenfree's best feature was its dialogue system, which let you control the flow of conversation by letting you decide when to speak. You could interrupt people, or just let the conversation play out without saying anything. It looks like the same deal here, except that you can create new dialogue options by drinking, which is a neat touch, and different drinks will grant you different options.

The video doesn't give you a flavour of how big the world is, but you'll be able to explore a network of underworld islands while trying to escape.

All in all, I think it's shaping up very well indeed, and I can't wait to see more of it. It's due out at some point next year.