Afterparty, the game about outdrinking Satan, gets a debut trailer

How much does Satan drink? And if Satan does drink, does that mean that we're allowed a quiet beer in hell? Neither are questions we can know for sure, but in Afterparty, the new game by Oxenfree studio Night School, it's your goal to drink more than Satan in order to get out of hell. Sounds like a win-win situation?

Announced in December, Night School has just issued the game's first trailer — you can watch it below. All evidence suggests that it'll follow a similar narrative adventure format to Oxenfree, only this time you're following the movements of Milo and Lola as they get utterly blotto in order to escape the fiery pits. Honestly though, the hell as depicted in Afterparty actually looks kinda... manageable? I'd go.

The game is coming in 2019.