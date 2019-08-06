Watch CJ and Big Smoke from GTA: San Andreas duke it out in Sekiro

(Image credit: Activision | YouTuber: horheristo)

Why would anyone watch a video featuring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas stars CJ and Big Smoke duking it out in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? Well, I'm not sure many would. When I was sent the below video, featuring the above described scenario, I didn't think I'd bother watching it either. But then I did, and then I felt a great compulsion to share it, and so here we are.

It's not rare for mods to combine two or more highly incompatible things: just check out this Sekiro mod that replaces the playable character with Woody from Toy Story. Blending GTA and Sekiro isn't the weirdest thing you could do. But it's still an oddly hypnotic and disorientating video. I did, despite myself, watch the whole thing through. And I thoroughly enjoyed it.

The video above belongs to YouTuber horheristo, and it uses two mods created by modder DropOff. The mod for replacing the player-character with CJ is here, while the mod for turning Genichiro Ashina into Big Smoke is here. See? Now you can do it yourself.

