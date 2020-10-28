Watch the AMD RX 6000 Big Navi announcement live here today

The red team is lifting the lid on the AMD RX 6000-series graphics cards today, with Lisa Su and Co. going deep on the Big Navi specs set to hit our desktops in November. We're expecting the Radeon crew to announce at least two new enthusiast-class graphics cards to put the willies up Nvidia and spoil the RTX 3070 launch happening tomorrow.

The event is being streamed live today at 12pm Eastern (9am Pacific and 4pm UK) and you can watch all the fun unfold right here in the YouTube embed up top. Titled 'Where Gaming Begins: Ep 2' it's promising to show us "the new AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series graphics cards powered by the RDNA 2 architecture, the most powerful gaming graphics cards ever built by AMD."

We've already had a few early performance figures from the RX 6000-series cards, initially from AMD during the Ryzen 5000-series event where Lisa Su introduced an as-yet untitled Big Navi GPU delivering 4K gaming performance at over 60fps.

There have since been leaks, supposedly from AMD GPU partners, which suggest the RX 6800 XT cards will be going head-to-head with the Nvidia RTX 3080, but potentially undercutting it on price. That will be like mana from heaven to gamers burned by their inability to purchase the hard-to-find Ampere GPUs, and we could see a lot of people switching sides to join the Team Radeon.

But that's only if the performance numbers are right, the driver stack is solid, and the pricing makes sense. Well, and only if AMD can make them in numbers which actually satisfy demand and they don't go on sale and out of stock in the same instant.

(Image credit: AMD)

There's a lot of people after new cards out there so I would be very surprised if AMD's new cards didn't almost immediately sell out too. Will that then be seen as a successful launch or not?

But that's all for the future. For now we've only got a short time to wait to hear about exactly what AMD has planned for its first true enthusiast GPU in years. Exciting times.