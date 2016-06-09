Popular

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut is free on Steam this weekend

By

Visit a hostile post-apocalyptic hellscape, free of charge.

It's become a routine for Steam to offer up a (temporary) free game every weekend, and this time it's Wasteland 2: The Director's Cut. The sprawling tactical RPG is free for the next two days (until Sunday afternoon), but if you want to keep playing there's a 50 per cent discount, so you can snap it up for $19.99.

The Director's Cut released late last year, following the original's launch in 2014. It improved many aspects of the game, including perks and quirks, as well as ushering in a new Precision Strike system. It also looks a lot better, too, thanks to an upgrade to Unity 5.

Cory Banks enjoyed Wasteland 2 when it originally released in 2014, writing that it's "an excellent RPG despite its glitches, with combat and writing as good as its predecessors". 

The PC Gaming Show returns to E3 on Monday June 13, featuring game announcements, updates to existing favourites, and conversation with top developers. You can find out what to expect here, and also book free tickets to attend in person at pcgamingshow.com. The PC Gaming Show will be broadcast live through twitch.tv/pcgamer from 11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET/6:30 pm GMT, but be sure to tune in beforehand to check out The Steam Speedrun, in which one lucky winner will buy as many games as they can in three minutes.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments