Wasteland 2: Director's Cut is free on Steam this weekend

It's become a routine for Steam to offer up a (temporary) free game every weekend, and this time it's Wasteland 2: The Director's Cut. The sprawling tactical RPG is free for the next two days (until Sunday afternoon), but if you want to keep playing there's a 50 per cent discount, so you can snap it up for $19.99.

The Director's Cut released late last year, following the original's launch in 2014. It improved many aspects of the game, including perks and quirks, as well as ushering in a new Precision Strike system. It also looks a lot better, too, thanks to an upgrade to Unity 5.

Cory Banks enjoyed Wasteland 2 when it originally released in 2014, writing that it's "an excellent RPG despite its glitches, with combat and writing as good as its predecessors".