Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: What to expect

Warzone's Season 5 Reloaded is nearly here. It feels like just yesterday we all got introduced to Season 5, but we're already nearing the halfway point and are about to receive brand new guns, operators, and events. Here's our rundown on the Season 5 Reloaded roadmap, including the new weapons, release date, maps, and more.

You'll be able to play Warzone Season 5 Reloaded on Thursday September 8th or 9th depending on your time zone. Below are a few release times around the world to help you figure it out.

September 8th 9pm PT

September 9th 12am (midnight) ET

September 9th 4am GMT

September 9th 5am BST

Keep in mind that these are the Warzone release times. Cold War content will come out 24 hours before.

New Warzone game modes

According to the roadmap provided on the Call of Duty blog, we'll be getting two new modes in Warzone: Clash and Iron Trails '84. Here's what we know about each.

Clash

Clash is going to be somewhat akin to a Warzone Rumble mode. Pitting 50 vs 50 in areas of Verdansk you already know, points will be scored up until a maximum of 500.

Contracts will also be available, and defeating foes will give you upgrades to help you earn more points and gun your team's way to victory. It's basically like a normal big ol' deathmatch but with armour, loadouts, buy stations, and a bunch of other Warzone gear. If nothing else, it'll be great for ranking up guns.

Iron Trials '84

This is a strange one. Maximum health is increased and health regen is altered. Basically, time-to-kill values go completely out the window and a whole new meta.

Free loadout drops are disabled, tactical and lethal equipment are banned from the Gulag, and when you do get put back into Verdansk, the kit you have in the Gulag is what you'll spawn with. Basically, it's going to feel super weird.

(Image credit: Activision)

New Warzone weapons

Season 5 Reloaded is going to be adding new weapons, so keep an eye on the best Warzone loadouts page for info on that. At present, the only information we have is on the Sai melee weapon.

According to the Call of Duty blog post, other weapons will be available. Here's the exact wording they used.

Classified Weapons: Be certain you [[REDACTED]] as these can [[REDACTED]], critical information we hope won’t get [[REDACTED]]. Call of Duty blog

That's right folks. Be certain you redacted.

"The Numbers" event

The broadcast stations across Verdansk will soon start sending out "The Numbers" signals. On September 21st, the event will begin and there will be nine challenges to complete in order to unlock the Sai melee weapon.

The broadcast stations will also offer $2000 during the match if you interact with them, so even without the unlockable incentive you'll want to seek them out. Just be careful at the start of the event: they'll be absolutely rammed for a couple days so you'll be thrust straight into a scrap.

New Operators

Hudson

Hudson is coming to the game as a new operator. Starring as the face of the Reloaded event, he's looking menacing as ever. He'll be purchasable from a store bundle.

(Image credit: Activision)

Judge Dredd

Judge Dredd is also here, for some reason. Now, I'm no comic book expert, so I probably won't go out of my way to pick the guy up, but he is looking pretty gnarly with that visor and sweet shoulder pads.

(Image credit: Activision)

In the store bundle, you'll also receive a few more bits and pieces alongside two Judge Dredd skins for Beck.

"Quick Judgement" submachine gun

"Arbitrator Rifle" assault rifle

"Lawgiver" pistol

"Incendiary" finishing move

"Book of Law" weapon charm,

"Judge’s Watch" wrist accessory,

Another animated calling card and emblem