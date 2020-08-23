Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League revealed, features 4-player co-op

During today's DC FanDome livestream, Warner Bros revealed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new game from Rocksteady about the DC Universe's team of semi-reformed supervillains who are forced to occasionally do good.

It features Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, all as playable characters. The trailer shows them hanging out while Metropolis is under attack by Brainiac, then being activated and sent after Superman—only this isn't the Superman we know and occasionally suffer through movies about. Nope, this is an Superman who callously goes around killing people.

Given that the subtitle is Kill the Justice League, presumably there are evil versions of Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest out there for our antiheroes to take down as well.

After the trailer Sefton Hill, creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady, was interviewed by Will Arnett and gave us some more details. Apparently it'll be a "continuation of the Arkham-verse", whatever that means. Given that Gotham Knights isn't set in the same timeline as the Arkham games, perhaps this one is?

Each member of the Suicide Squad has different weapons, with Deadshot having wrist-cannons and a jetpack that can be used to set people on fire, Harley Quinn using a baseball bat and grapple guns, King Shark wielding twin cleavers and some kind of big cannon, and Captain Boomerang throwing, um, boomerangs.

It'll be a one- to four-player co-op game where you can switch between characters as you please. "If you play singleplayer you'll still have a full squad with you," Hill explained, with bots taking over the others.

Rocksteady recently made headlines due to complaints of harassment and abusive behavior at the studio, and promised to take more action toward developing an "inclusive culture".

Earlier today, Warner Bros also revealed Gotham Knights, a game in which Batman is dead and you play the crimefighters protecting the city in his absence. That one's being made by WB Games Montreal.