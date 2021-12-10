Warhammer: Vermintide 2 adds a war-priest with the holy hammer of Sigmar

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a game about smashing up lots of rodents for loot and really rather good—and even better thanks to years of significant free expansions. Now it's announced a new 'career' for one of the game's characters, which is not a word that sounds very exciting, but this is only the fourth in the game's lifespan: for Victor Saltzpyre this means a new talent tree, new weapon types, and new abilities, basically a new way to play the game.

The career's called Warrior Priest of Sigmar and more-or-less does what it says on the tin: Saltzpyre basically now has a massive holy hammer that will add a bit of god's own vengeance to proceedings. It's infused by Sigmar's powers, apparently, which seem to involve making stuff explode.

CEO of Fatshark, Martin Wahlund, tried to out-do Geoff Keighley by producing the most boring quote possible about this announcement: "We are happy to launch the fourth new career to Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and this time it’s Victor Saltzpyre that gets the spotlight with the Warrior Priest of Sigmar." Job done.

The DLC adds new weapons: the Reckoner Great Hammer and the Skull-Splitter Hammer & Blessed Tome, which both sound very charming. The career comes with new voice lines and a new look for Saltzpyre, and the promise you can now dual-wield Skull-Splitter hammers into hordes of Skaven.