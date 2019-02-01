Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times brings turn-based tabletop adventuring to PC

"How many Warhammer games are enough?" is the sort of angels-on-a-pin question that can tie philosophers into knots for days at a time. There are a lot of them, we declared a few years ago, but also not enough of them. We played eight of the best, and nine of the worst, and there's still room in between for plenty more. We also imagined a bunch that don't actually exist but should, and probably someday will, given the way things are going.

That great, long list is now one game longer, thanks to the arrival of Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times on Steam. It is not, as I briefly suspected when I first saw the announcement, a dollar-store knockoff of Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, but rather a turn-based strategy game based on the Warhammer Quest board game that sets players off against the forces of Chaos that are working to bring about the end of the world. It features three distinct regions, each with their own enemies, objectives, and campaign quests, 12 unique hero classes and more than 40 types of enemies, 27 settlements to explore, and special events and opportunities between dungeons.

By all appearances, Warhammer Quest 2 is very much like the first game, but more: More heroes, more enemies, more stuff to see and do, better graphics, and all that sort of thing. We don't have any coverage of the original game to tell you what it was like, but it was neither good enough for inclusion in our "best games" list, nor bad enough for the worst-of listing; we did note in our imaginary games list, though, that in one Warhammer Quest mission, "you go to great lengths to rescue a miller’s donkey from a grotesque spider lair, only to learn he wanted Old Nell back so the village would have something to eat. Your reward for that quest is one of Old Nell’s roasted haunches." So that's tonally appropriate, at least.

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times (which, believe it or not, is the second Warhammer game we've talked about this week, in case you think I'm exaggerating about how many of these things there are) was originally released in April 2018 for mobile devices, and all the content released for those versions is included with the PC edition. It's currently ten percent off its $20/£18 regular price on Steam.