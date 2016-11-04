Fresh from its job board erecting update last month, the Left 4 Dead-leaning multiplayer FPS Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide is free to try this weekend on Steam.

Launched around this time last year, Ian Birnbaum praised its tight teamwork mechanics and engaging combat system in his review—highlighting Vermintide as a "brilliant twist on the Left 4 Dead formula" and that it deserved "much of the same praise heaped on Valve."

Steam's overall 'Very Positive' reviews appear to echo Ian's sentiments—however its 'Mixed' tally of late, coupled with player complaints regarding crashes, may point to why it's been free to try twice in the last six months. I've only ever dipped my toe into the rat-infested Vermintide pool in the past, so I can't say either way. Then again, until Sunday 1pm PST/9pm BST it's free, so you've nothing to lose inside that window.

Should you like what you see, Vermintide is also going for half price on Steam—at £11.49/$14.99—until Monday 10am PST/6pm BST and everything else in between.