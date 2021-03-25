Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall shows off its undead menace

Amid the many, many Warhammer games in development, Tempestfall manages to stand out because it's a VR-exclusive deal. If you fancy wielding storm magic to eradicate some pesky nighthaunts, you'll need to strap on a headset. In the meantime, you can watch this new trailer from the Future Games Show.

Like most fantasy Warhammer games these days, with the exception of Vermintide and Total War: Warhammer, Tempestfall is set in the Age of Sigmar, where you'll lead a task force of Stormcast Eternals: immortal warriors forged by Sigmar and cased in magical metal. Sigmar sent them to the mortal realms to defeat Chaos, and they take the gig pretty seriously.

This time, though, it's undead trouble that you'll have to deal with. Nighthaunts are angry wraiths with no fondness for the living, and to take them out you'll need to play around with melee weapons and magic.

Unfortunately this new trailer is only a bit more revealing than last year's announcement trailer, and we'll have to wait a bit longer to see it in action. Not too long, hopefully, as it's meant to be launching this year.