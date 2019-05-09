Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor—Prophecy brings overhauled mechanics and a new class

The action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor—Martyr was pretty okay: Really good when it's good, we said in our 2018 review, but not consistently good enough to be, you know, good. But that's not stopping developer NeocoreGames from taking another run at it with the newly announced Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor—Prophecy.

Prophecy is "a brand new action-RPG experience in the Warhammer 40,000 universe" so new players can jump straight in, but it's also a standalone expansion to Martyr that continues the story of Inquisitor in three new chapters. It will add a new Tech-Adept Inquisitor class with its own unique skill tree that specializes in summoning and upgrading minion units, new environments including massive monasteries, toxic factories, and barren deserts, and the Eldar and Tyranid enemy races.

The new game will also take advantage of the changes coming to Martyr in the big 2.0 update, which promises to significantly upgrade the game with an entirely new progression system, increased level cap, expanded loot system and crafting, and a "faster, smoother gameplay experience for all three playable classes."

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor—Prophecy is set to come out on May 28 and will go for $25, with a 30 percent discount for owners of Inquisitor—Martyr.