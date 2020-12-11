Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets nasty with chainswords in its Game Awards trailer

Vermintide developer Fatshark dropped a new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide at The Game Awards today, painting a much clearer picture of what the co-op Chaos-slasher is going to look like. Along with a great cinematic, we also get a glimpse of the first-person action, with chainswords cutting through bones and limbs. Lovely stuff!

If this has whet your appetite for more Darktide, I've got good news! The latest issue of PC Gamer magazine has an exclusive preview and detailed interview with the devs. It's still early days yet, but it's definitely heading in the right direction. The foundation is much as it was in Vermintide, but Fatshark's been playing around with dynamic maps, deadly weather, and more ways to tailor your misadventures to suit your style, both in the missions you pick and the way you fight.

Melee was very much the focus in Vermintide, even though most classes had ranged options, but this time Fatshark says it's closer to a 50/50 split. Ultimately, though, it's up to you—do you prefer chainswords or lascannons? Teamwork is apparently going to be more important than ever, though, so you'll want to keep an eye on what your mates are bringing into the fight.

I'll miss the skaven, but Darktide's enemies have plenty going for them too. Poxwalkers are the game's horde enemies, swarming players and using numbers and braindead aggression to take the team down. They're not too bright, though. It's possible to sneak past them, or use stealth to get into a stronger position so you can wipe them out. They might surprise you, on the other hand, by hanging out quietly at the tops of ladders, just waiting to jump out at you. Unlike the skaven, they can be patient.

Fatshark hasn't confirmed any of the classes, though the trailer gives us a great look at the characters themselves, including an Imperial Guardsman and a gargantuan Ogryn. I've got a feeling the big fella is going to be a popular choice, and we can probably expect him to lug around the biggest, heaviest gear. What there won't be, thank goodness, is Space Marines. They're too powerful, says Fatshark, and besides, they already have enough games of their own. Give others a go.

Darktide doesn't have a release date yet, but in the meantime work also continues on Vermintide 2, which is getting another expansion that will bring the party to the Chaos Wastes.