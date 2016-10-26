Warframe's next major update lands next month

Considered a "rogue success story" by Digital Extremes' Rebecca Ford, Warframe has went from strength to strength over the past four years by way of continuous iteration. First teased at this year's inaugural TennoCon, the free-to-play third-person shooter's latest major update—named The War Within—will launch on November 9. [Update: Digital Extremes reached out to clarify that The War Within will be available "the week of the 9th," not necessarily that specific date.]

Following on from last year's The Second Dream, The War Within requires you to have played its forerunner quest and to have unlocked the planet Sedna by way of completing the Pluto-Sedna Junction.

"Digital Extremes is also encouraging players to ready their loadouts and don their best-dressed Warframe and Operator prior to the update as both will be incorporated into the cinematic journey, personalizing the experience," reads an update which accompanies the following trailer:

As for the quest itself, here's the official word from Digital Extremes:

"The War Within Quest, will have players embark on a chilling journey to the Grineer Queens' Fortress, where both their Warframe and Operator will be pushed past their limits as they slowly unravel mysteries about the Tenno’s past and their true capabilities. In addition to the cinematic quest, The War Within update also includes new weapons, enemies, and a few secrets that will be revealed closer to launch."

Ahead of The War Within's release two weeks from today, Digital Extremes plans to run bonus weekends which will offer players double resources, credits and affinity. More information on all of that can be found via the game's official site.

Warframe's The War Within quest is due sometime the week of November 9—check out Tom's conversation with Rebecca Ford at PAX West in the meantime.