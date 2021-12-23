Should you choose Drifter or Operator in Warframe?

Stuck on whether to choose the Drifter or Operator in Warframe? The New War is the game's biggest cinematic expansion to date and adds new playable characters, weapons, environments, and another unique Warframe.

It also adds a sizeable quest, littered with cutscenes. If you've reached the part where you need to make a decision, it's pretty much impossible to tell how much of an impact this might have on the rest of the game. There are slight spoilers ahead, so if you'd rather not know the outcome of this decision, click away now. Otherwise, if you're ready to choose the Warframe Drifter or Operator during The New War quest, I've got you covered.

Warframe Drifter or Operator: Who you should choose

During The New War quest, you will have to choose who will decide the fate of Natah. The decision is essentially between two versions of yourself—the Drifter or the Operator. It might seem like a daunting choice, but it doesn't matter which one you choose in the long run. Your choice isn't permanent, so pick whichever you like the most.

You'll play out the remainder of the quest with whichever option you choose, but as soon as the quest is over, you can switch back to your old self. The only real sticking point is that the quest isn't currently replayable, so you won't be able to go back and try the one you didn't pick.