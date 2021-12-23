Popular

Should you choose Drifter or Operator in Warframe?

Here's what you need to know about The New War choice.

Warframe Drifter or Operator
Stuck on whether to choose the Drifter or Operator in Warframe? The New War is the game's biggest cinematic expansion to date and adds new playable characters, weapons, environments, and another unique Warframe.

It also adds a sizeable quest, littered with cutscenes. If you've reached the part where you need to make a decision, it's pretty much impossible to tell how much of an impact this might have on the rest of the game. There are slight spoilers ahead, so if you'd rather not know the outcome of this decision, click away now. Otherwise, if you're ready to choose the Warframe Drifter or Operator during The New War quest, I've got you covered. 

Warframe Drifter or Operator: Who you should choose 

During The New War quest, you will have to choose who will decide the fate of Natah. The decision is essentially between two versions of yourself—the Drifter or the Operator. It might seem like a daunting choice, but it doesn't matter which one you choose in the long run. Your choice isn't permanent, so pick whichever you like the most.

You'll play out the remainder of the quest with whichever option you choose, but as soon as the quest is over, you can switch back to your old self. The only real sticking point is that the quest isn't currently replayable, so you won't be able to go back and try the one you didn't pick.

Sarah James

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.
