Warcraft becomes the most successful videogame movie ever

Warcraft: The Beginning—a film that Chris described as an "overloaded Cinematic Universe Starter Kit "—has become the most successful videogame movie adaptation ever. Its $377.6 million haul beats Prince of Persia: Sands of Time's $335m and Tomb Raider's $275m.

Only $37.7m of Warcraft's total comes from North America. Anyone hoping for a sequel owes their thanks to the Chinese box office—Warcraft received the widest Chinese cinema release of any film ever, showing on 67.5% of screens pulling in about $45m on its first day.

However you feel about the film, it seems fitting that the biggest MMO ever produced the biggest film adaptation. Maybe that subtitle won't be in vain.