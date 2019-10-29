Warcraft 3: Reforged multiplayer beta begins this week

Warcraft 3: Reforged, the remastering of the great Blizzard RTS that was announced last year at BlizzCon, will begin multiplayer beta testing this week. Blizzard said that the test will kick off with 1v1 and 2v2 matchmaking for the orc and human races, with the undead, night elf races, and more game modes, coming "in the weeks ahead."

A specific start date hasn't been set but Blizzard said that initial waves of invites will go out to people who pre-purchase the $40 Spoils of War edition. Forking your money over early (before the end of the year, take note) will also get you four Warcraft 3: Reforged Skins—Champion of the Horde Thrall, Emerald Nightmare Cenarius, Fallen King Arthas, and Daughter of the Seas Proudmoore—and bonus content for other Blizzard games including the Meat Wagon mount for World of Warcraft, the Third War card back for Hearthstone, a new pet for Diablo 3, the Jaina, Thrall, Anub’arak, and Tyrande characters for Heroes of the Storm, and some Overwatch icons and sprays.

Blizzard said that subsequent rounds of invitations will be sent out to additional players, "such as those who have pre-purchased the standard edition of Warcraft 3: Reforged." To my reading that suggests pre-purchasing won't actually be necessary to gain access to the beta, eventually. Unfortunately for the curious but hesitant, there's currently go "go here and sign up" page, so at this point if you want a shot at the beta you'll have to kick in your cash up front. I've emailed Blizzard to ask if and when the doors will open to everyone, and will update if I receive a reply.

Warcraft 3: Reforged will include both the base game Reign of Chaos and the Frozen Throne expansion, and along with updates graphics will also feature extensive map modifications, re-recorded voice work, overhauled cutscenes, and will be multiplayer compatible with the original Warcraft 3.

When last we checked, it was expected to be out sometime this year, but the beta was also supposed to start in early 2019 and we're now two days from November, so I think a 2020 launch might be a better bet.