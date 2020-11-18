War Thunder gets a brand new engine and prettier graphics in its big 'New Power' update

War Thunder got its long-awaited 'New Power' update today, updating the game's engine and vastly improving its graphics in the process. According to the update notes, the skies will look prettier and more realistic, as will bullet contact, explosions and fire. Aircraft destruction has been revamped, as well.

Most of the graphical buffs focus on realism: ground vehicles will now have more realistic shell hits, destroyed ground vehicles now look even more on fire (both inside and out), and the "shape of the penetration now depends on the angle of impact". Meanwhile, armour-piercing shells will now protrude from tanks.

There are new war machines involved as well, in the form of 15 new aircraft, 14 new tank models, as well as battleships and aircraft carriers. New airports and locations have been added too.

Basically, there's a tonne of new stuff, and if you're into War Thunder you'll probably enjoy scrolling through this substantial list of changes and fixes. If you're yet to give the free-to-play sim a go, maybe now's the time: it's among the best flight sims on PC.