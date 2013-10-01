War of the Vikings hits Steam Early Access, yours to plunder right now

The Norsey follow-up to Fatshark's War of the Roses sails to Steam Early Access today, following a closed alpha test back in August . Should you decide to take the plunge, you'll be given access to two modes - Arena and Team Deathmatch - along with two "small" maps entitled Gauntlet and Docks.

There are bunch of concessions for owners of War of the Roses: Kingmaker (a free go on War of the Vikings for the next four days, plus 10% off the Early Access price for the next month), that latter boon applying to people who own Mount & Blade: Warband as well. The finished game is expected sometime next year.

For more details, be sure to loot and plunder our coverage of the announcement back in August.