Wadjet Eye releases free Technobabylon demo

Wadjet Eye's cyberpunk point-and-click adventure Technobabylon is coming out next week, but if you'd like to get a taste of what's in store, a free demo is available right now.

Technobabylon takes place in the year 2087, in a city powered, and controlled, by an omnipresent AI named Central. Players will follow three of the city's denizens, including two members of the CEL police force, as they unravel a web of conspiracies that threatens everything they know.

It's an intriguing premise, but vague, which is where the demo comes in. It covers roughly the first hour of the game (although your mileage may vary, depending on how handy you are with such things) and features CEL agents Regis and Lao in pursuit of a serial Mindjacker who's tapping into the neural wiring of seemingly ordinary citizens, stealing their knowledge and leaving them for dead.

And that, folks, is cyberpunk.

The Technobabylon demo is available from Steam or from Technobabylon-game.com. The full release will be out on May 21.