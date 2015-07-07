VR Porn "Scene" Comes to Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR

Oh, my! Feeling a bit frisky and need some alone time? A company called Naughty America (NSFW!) has developed and released a virtual porn “scene” starring Nikki Benz, Jaclyn Taylor and… possibly you!

That’s right: this scene will feature a threesome that can’t be described here. All you’ll need is Samsung’s Gear VR for Android, the Oculus Rift for PC, or the Homido Virtual Reality Headset and Mobile VR Station app for iOS. There are other compatible devices as well, the company said.

“Using a VR headset, males will be immersed directly in Naughty America's first-person point-of-view scene, with Benz and Taylor standing seductively before them, elevating the user to a new height—a more sensitized, sexual plane,” the company said on Monday.

The company also suggests that this scene, titled “2 Chicks Same Time,” will help couples and “lovers” bring a third party into the bedroom.

Now get this: the new scene, along with its two stars, will be at the Comic-Con International in San Diego from July 9 to July 11. Interested viewers, who probably should take a really cold shower before entering the virtual scene, will be able to provide feedback in addition to talking with both ladies.

Speaking of ladies, Naughty America also announced that it’s currently working on a virtual porn “experience” for women. This scene will have a woman and a man fighting for the user’s attention. The company is also working on other virtual porn scenes that will be released on the company’s website each week.

"Our customers want to get as close to reality as they can get, without reality getting in the way," Naughty America CEO Andreas Hronopoulos said on Monday.

The company’s press release points to an Oculus NSFW Reddit board that talks about the new scenes. The threads are mostly full of praise, although there are complaints that the framerate is too low (30 fps). Regardless, Naughty America seems to be reeling in new subscriptions left and right.

The launch of virtual porn shouldn’t come as a surprise; it was inevitable. As Hronopoulos points out, users can get close to the real thing without actually involving other people.