Voting is open for the Golden Joystick Awards 2019

Voting is now open for the 37th Golden Joystick Awards, giving you the terrifying responsibility of picking—once and for all—the very best games of the last year.

Along with games, you can cast your vote for the best studio and, as of this year, best hardware. It's joined by a second new category, which shines a spotlight on the best expansions and updates.

Once you've voted, you'll receive instructions to claim a free ebook worth £9.99. Choose from Minecraft, Retro Gamer Annual 2019, PC Gamer Annual 2019, The Ultimate Guide To Metal Gear Solid, Edge Annual and The Complete Guide to Fortnite Battle Royale.

Here are this year's 17 categories:

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Audio

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game in partnership with Servers and Gameye

Best Game Expansion

Still Playing Award

Esports Game of the Year in partnership with Corsair

Best VR / AR Game

Best Gaming Hardware

Studio of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

There are plenty of PC games on the list, including a bunch of my personal favourites like Total War: Three Kingdoms and Sunless Skies. Thanks to their big updates, the greatly improved No Man's Sky and Sea of Thieves are both in the running in the expansion category, so it's not just the new kids getting a shot at glory.

With six nominations, Outer Wilds leads the shortlist, which is a pleasant surprise, followed by Control, with four nominations. Whether they win in their categories or not is up to you, however, so get voting.

The public vote closes on October 24. On October 25, you'll be able to vote for the Ultimate Game of the Year. The Awards themselves will take place on November 15 at London's Bloomsbury Big Top, but you'll also be able to watch the livestream.