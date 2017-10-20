Visual Novel Maker is coming to Steam on November 16

RPG Maker dev Degica has announced the release date for its latest game-making tool, Visual Novel Maker. It’s close, too. The tool will launch on Steam on November 16, only a few weeks away. Time to start thinking about that magical murder mystery set in a Japanese High School that I’ve always wanted to make.

Like RPG Maker, Visual Novel Maker will contain a multitude of tools that will, hopefully, let you make the visual novel you’ve had bouncing around in your head, including free-to-use assets for characters, environments, music and sound effects.

Here’s a summary of the features announced so far:

Free assets

Dynamic creation tools

Live2D and voice sync support

Scripting and extensions of user-integrated functionality

Multiple resolution support

Easy game localisation support

Multiple exporting options

Got any good ideas that you fancy turning into a visual novel? Share them in the comments so that I may steal them and finally become rich.