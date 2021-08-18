Vintage cat food locations in Fortnite

A new week of Fortnite challenges has arrived, and for once my cat appears to actually be interested in what I do for a living. That's because Epic wants Fortnite players to find a can of vintage cat food somewhere at Catty Corner.

I know, I know. This is a weird one, even by Fortnite standards. Thankfully, it's very easy once you know where to look, and you've got two options to choose from.

To access this quest, you'll also first need to get your orders from Sloane on a payphone, and then the second legendary challenge of the week is to catch five fish at fishing holes. Then this challenge will become available in your next game.

Read on for our full guide.

Vintage cat food location 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first vintage cat food can is located out in the open at the main area of Catty Corner. Look for the fire pit in the middle of the area, and you'll see a pile of garbage a few feet away. Thankfully, a blue light will highlight the vintage cat food can, and you just need to interact with it to complete the challenge.

Vintage cat food location 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

South across the road, at the gas station adjacent to Catty Corner, you'll find the second vintage cat food can. It's sitting next to the convenience store entrance.

For your trouble, you'll get a lovely 30,000 XP. Not bad for a meal your cat won't eat anyway. Don't forget to check out our Fortnite news and guides page, where you can get a look at what the Among Us devs thought of Fortnite's new impostor mode.

Anyway, here's a picture of my cat, because it's come to that.