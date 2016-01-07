ViewSonic shows off a range of FreeSync and G-Sync monitors

ViewSonic is releasing a range of high performance monitors in the XG and VX Series. They'll be ranging from HD up to 4K, and they'll all have either Nvidia's G-Sync or AMD's FreeSync technology to eliminate screen tearing with variable refresh rates.

First, what we'd consider the showpiece of the collection: the G-Sync XG2703-GS has a resolution of 2560x1440 on a 27-inch IPS panel with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. It will start shipping in March and cost $1217. This will be going up against the likes of the Acer Predator XB1 and Asus PG279Q that were released towards the end of last year.

The XG2703-GS uses the same IPS panel as those displays, but is still a few months out for Viewsonic. While those monitors are overclockable up to 165 Hz, Viewsonic told me they're working with Nvidia to see if they can hit a stable 165Hz out of the box. Viewsonic expects this one to hit an $800-$900 market price, which would put it right in line with the Asus and Acer models. Hopefully three competing displays (and increased manufacturing of this particular IPS panel) will start driving prices down.

The FreeSync XG2401 is a 24-inch monitor with up to 144Hz refresh rate and SmartSync technology which automatically selects the best refresh rate, response time, and lowest input lag while you're gaming. The XG2701 is there if you want to upgrade to a 27-inch display. They're both TN panels with a resolution of 1920x1080. The 24-inch model will cost $404, and the 27-inch model will cost $529, and both will start shipping in late January.

Despite being TN, these monitors looked surprisingly great, with strong colors and near-IPS quality viewing angles. I used a triple monitor array of XG2401s and was surprised to see how little color wash out I detected when scrutinizing one from the side. TN has come a long, long way.

The FreeSync XG2700 is a 4K 27-inch IPS monitor at a resolution of 3840x2160. It has a 5ms response time and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, as well as DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports. This will also ship in late January at a price of $1217.

In the VX Series, we'll be getting the 22-inch VX2257-mhd (available now, $201), the 24-inch VX2457-mhd ($228, shipping February), and the 27-inch VX2757-mhd ($323, available now). These are all full HD FreeSync monitors with a 2ms response time. In addition, ViewSonic will be releasing the 1080p VX2776-Smhd which is an IPS panel with a 178/178 degree wide viewing angle. This one will cost $317 and will start shipping in April.

If you want to compare these monitors to all of the other G-Sync and FreeSync models available on the market right now, PC Gamer has just the guide for you.

Hands-on reporting by Wes Fenlon