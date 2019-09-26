ViewSonic introduces new ‘Elite’ G-Sync and FreeSync gaming monitors

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

ViewSonic is expanding its display lineup with a bunch of new gaming monitors, including both G-Sync and FreeSync models with low response times and refresh rates that go up to 240Hz.

Three of the new monitors are additions to ViewSonic's Elite series. They include the Elite XG270QG, XG270, and and XG270QC.

All three are 27-inch displays, though other specs vary by model. The XG270QG is the sole G-Sync monitor of the bunch. It has a 2560x1440 resolution, 1ms response time, and 144Hz native refresh rate, which ViewSonic says can be overclocked to 165Hz.

Here's how the three compare on paper:

(Image credit: Business Wire)

The XG270QC should end up being cheaper than the XG270QG; it's a FreeSync variant with the same resolution, but swaps out the IPS Nano Color panel for a VA screen, has a lower color gamut (though still very good overall), and slightly slower response time.

On the flip side, it offers a native 165Hz refresh rate and is brighter at 550 nits (compared to 350 nits). It might also end up supporting HDR, though ViewSonic has left that open ended for now, perhaps because it's in the process of being certified through VESA's DisplayHDR program.

The XG270 is sandwiched between those two models and trades a higher resolution for a faster refresh rate. Instead of 2560x1440 at 144Hz or 165Hz, it sticks with a 1920x1080 resolution at 240Hz. This one is also a FreeSync display.

In addition to the three new Elite models, ViewSonic is rolling out a couple of XG05 gaming monitors, including the 24-inch XG2405 and 27-inch XG2705. These are both 1920x1080 displays, both with a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support.

Pricing has yet to be announced the XG05 series, though ViewSonic says they "consciously strike a balance between essential gaming features and affordability." That means they should end up being the least expensive of the bunch.

The XG270QG ($599.99) and XG270 ($499.99) will be available globally in November, and the XG270QG and XG270 will both launch in North America in the first quarter of 2020. There's no word yet on the when the XG270QC will launch.