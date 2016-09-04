Veteran superhero modder brings Ghost Rider to GTA 5

This week on the Mod Roundup, drive around Los Santos—including up the sides of buildings—as Ghost Rider, in a GTA 5 mod that also gives you lots of new fire-based attacks and abilities. Also, a new type of moddable weapon, the beautiful and deadly Fusion Gun, comes to Fallout 4. And, enjoy a smaller, more eye-pleasing PC-specific HUD with a mod for No Man's Sky.

These are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Ghost Rider, for GTA 5

Download link

Veteran modder and scripter JulioNIB delights in letting us play GTA games as superheroes. And, while I was never into Ghost Rider comics, and I definitely wasn't into the Ghost Rider movies, I can certainly see the appeal of driving a motorcycle up the side of a building while leaving a flame trail behind. The mod also provides flaming bullets for your guns, an attack with a flaming chain, and plenty of other fire-based abilities. All of which, I assume, you will only use on bad guys. Right? Right.

Fusion Gun, for Fallout 4

Download link

Got a few too many fusion cores lying around? You can now use them to craft ammo for this new weapon, which is really a new set of weapons. The Fusion Gun first comes into your possession as a pistol, but once you've got it you can craft it into any type of weapon you want, from a sniper rifle to shotgun to assault rifle. The trailer above shows its many looks and uses.

Minihud, for No Man's Sky

Download link

I know there's a need for a super-sized HUD when you're kicking back on the couch playing games, several feet from your TV, but for PC players, who are close enough to their screens to have to turn their heads when they sneeze, we just don't need giant HUD elements. This mod shrinks your HUD down, giving you more space on your screen for gawping at the lovely sights.

