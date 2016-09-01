No Man's Sky gallery: Among the sea of stars

View full-sized image

My plan to explore the universe in No Man's Sky was to travel around the world aimlessly and keep a "photo journal" along the way. My goal wasn't to reach the center of the galaxy, but rather to try and find new and unique worlds that nobody has ever visited before. Nobody except for the aliens that were already there, of course. If there is anything I find compelling about No Man's Sky, it's the feeling of pulling the lever on a slot machine and hoping you wind up with an interesting world to explore and catalog. That unpredictability was the only thing I was able to cling to after 5 hours.

Many of my screenshots were captured before the experimental build that fixed some of the aliasing issues I was experiencing early on. Even though I captured these images at ~6K resolutions, they still exhibit some aliasing after downsampling to 4K.