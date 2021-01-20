Vertex, the ultimate event for 2D and 3D artists, returns on 25 February

Whether it's Team Fortress 2's Rockwellian flourishes or the watercolour strokes of indies like Dordogne, we do love a good piece of digital art. The wider industry, however, is a dizzyingly diverse range of disciplines that can be hard to get a handle on, let alone break into. Fortunately PC Gamer's parent company Future has announced this year's Vertex digital art conference, featuring a wide range of industry expertise and talks, and much more about the world of digital art.

Vertex is organised by Future's leading professional design website, CreativeBloq.com and specialist magazines 3D World and ImagineFX, and will take place on February 25. Given the ongoing pandemic this year's show takes place entirely online, and includes an impressive roster of speakers from across film, animation, and videogames.

Speakers include director Frederik Löfberg, whose cinematics you'll have seen in Mirror's Edge, Battlefield and Dragon Age; the LEGO, Guerrilla Games and Amazon character artist Lois Van Baarle; and Lucasfilm concept artist Dawn Carlos. There's a wealth of talent from Marvel, Disney, Pixar and beyond, speaking on everything from approaches to art and animation, to how to establish your presence as an artist on social media.

Budding artists will also be able to have their portfolios reviewed by the pros, grill their favourite creators at Ask The Artist sessions, and have access to all sessions for 30 days after the live show ends.

Vertex 2021 takes place on February 25. Tickets are £25/$34 (plus VAT), and can be booked on the Vertex Conference website.